Heidelberg football coach fights with fan at game, thrown out of WC stadium
Heidelberg head football coach Jim Nowell came to Waynesboro Thursday night as a spectator, but ended up taking his first loss of the season after getting pummeled by a Wayne County fan.
During the first quarter of the Wayne County-Quitman game, a commotion on the home side of War Eagle Stadium turned many fans’ attention away from the field. Once security cleared the scene in the stands, Nowell — who was there to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ Sept. 2 matchup — emerged bloody and disoriented and was escorted off of school grounds.
In a video that has been viewed thousands of times on social media, Nowell can be seen arguing with a man identified as Johnathan Dearman of Wayne County. Dearman reportedly chastised Nowell for using profanity and asked him to stop. In the video, Nowell can be heard screaming, “You’re getting your ass kicked by a damn 4A school,” in reference to Wayne County’s struggles against Quitman early in the game.
When Nowell refused to cease his behavior, Dearman can be heard responding, “If you don’t quit running your mouth, you’re gonna get kicked out of the game.” Nowell then screamed at him, “I’ll kick your ass” and charged down the stairs toward Dearman. That’s when the Heidelberg head coach was taken down and struck multiple times in the head, resulting in lacerations to his face.
Waynesboro Police Chief Holt Ross said that his department did not respond to the incident, and that it was handled by security at the game. Fans in attendance claimed that Nowell reeked of alcohol and was belligerent to numerous people before he was escorted out after the altercation.
The East Jasper School District was contacted by the Leader-Call six times for comment, but Superintendent Naden Arrington did not respond to multiple requests for a statement by press time on Friday. When asked for comment, the superintendent’s secretary said that Arrington had not arrived at her office yet.
Fans across the state have gone to social media to express their disappointment in Nowell and have called for action from the school district.
“What a poor representation for Heidelberg,” said Mandy Ainsworth, a fan in attendance who was near the altercation when it took place. “How can you be a good example for children when you reek of booze and behave that way?”
Nowell was hired as Heidelberg head coach in 2021 after the Oilers missed their 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his first season, Nowell led the Oilers to a 5-4 record and the school’s fourth region title in school history. Entering 2022, the Oilers are the consensus Region 8-2A favorites.
Before coming to Heidelberg, Nowell spent time at LSU as a strength and conditioning coach. In the past two decades, Nowell has served as head strength and conditioning coach at several high schools in Mississippi, most recently at Vicksburg High School.
