BEATEN WOMAN FOUND ON SANDBAR, SUSPECT SOUGHT

A woman who was the victim of an apparent assault was found on a sandbar at Eastabuchie Park and a suspect is being sought, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported. Boaters on the Leaf River found the woman Tuesday morning and called 911. Deputies responded along with volunteers from Moselle, South Jones and Southwest Jones. The unidentified woman was transported by AAA Ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of a reported assault. An unidentified man who left the scene was reportedly involved and the JCSD is trying to locate him. More information will be released as it becomes available.
