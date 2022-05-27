The Sanderson Farms Championship is a mere four months away. While that may seem like plenty of time to plan an event to the average person, the seven employees who work year-round in the championship office know that every day of these last four months is crucial to continue raising the bar set by past years’ charitable contributions from the only PGA TOUR event in Mississippi.
Each year, the Sanderson Farms Championship donates proceeds from the tournament to its main beneficiary, Children’s of Mississippi, and more than 50 other Mississippi charities selected by Century Club Charities, the host organization of the tournament.
Last year, the Championship donated $1.5 million to Children’s of Mississippi, setting a new tournament record for charitable contributions. Additionally, the tournament donated over $305,000 to more than 50 Mississippi charities across the state. Executive Tournament Director, Steve Jent, who has been with the tournament for nine years, says the Championship’s record-breaking donations are made possible by sponsorships sold at the tournament.
“We are fortunate to have an outstanding title sponsor in Sanderson Farms, and we have several well-known sponsors at various other levels who have continuously shown their loyalty to the Championship and their passion for helping the children in our state each year,” Jent said. “But to continue our legacy of record-breaking donations, we are always looking for more ways to get the Mississippi community and businesses involved through sponsorships.”
Jent said there are numerous ways companies at all levels can sponsor the tournament.
“We offer customizable packages that help to meet each company’s goals,” said Jent. “Whether you want to entertain clients, reward employees or promote your business, we can create a customized experience for you at the Championship.”
Jent knows better than anyone what it takes from his employees, sponsors, and Mississippians across the state to continue the tournament’s legacy of giving.
“The work doesn’t stop for us after the tournament ends each year,” Jent said. “We jump right into planning for the next year because we have to know the details in advance. We start building the structures around the course in mid-July, so we make the order for those structures in June. Our vendor loads their trucks by July 1 to make it here on schedule, so any details that would impact the sizes of our venues are decided by June 15.”
While the June 15 deadline is approaching fast, Jent said there are still several sponsorship packages available at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship.
“Interested parties can visit SponsorSFC.com for more in- formation on specific or custom packages,” said Jent. “We encourage people to call us for custom sponsorship opportunities that fit their needs. Our goa is to give our sponsors the best experience possible, so we can continue breaking records for the children in our state.”
