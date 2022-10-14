Local residents and employees are fired up — but the building’s not — after David’s Grocery reopened for business on Friday. Less than a month after a devastating fire at the popular store on Lower Myrick Road, everything except the restaurant and the deli are back in operation. “We all worked together as a team,” said Cheryl Manning, shown looking at hot pizza slices that were ready to be served. “God has been so good. The community worked so hard to help us, and we are so thankful.” Pizza, biscuits, meat and other food items are all available, as well as other store items and gas. The family-owned business, which was selected “Best Convenience Store” by Leader-Call readers in 2021, burned on the night of Sept. 12 after a pickup driven by 21-year-old Kalyn Jones struck the restaurant side of the building and hit a main gas line, causing it to erupt in flames. She left the scene and was later charged with felony malicious mischief, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
