A former coach and avid fisherman died Monday “doing what he loved,” family members said.
Andy Bryant Evans, 74, of Waynesboro drowned in a private lake in the Beat Four Community of Wayne County after a morning of fishing.
Members of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team — Kyle Brooks and Jake Driskell — recovered the body just before 2 p.m. Monday, about six minutes after going into the 30-acre lake behind Buddy’s Food and Fuel on Highway 84 East.
Evans was a teacher and coach in the Wayne County School District for 35 years and concluded his career coaching track at Wayne Academy last year.
Wayne County Sheriff’Jody Ashley was among the many locals he coached over the years, so working the scene of his death was tough for him and dozens of others who responded.
“He was loved in this county,” Ashley said.
Evans and a friend had been fishing since daybreak, according to reports, and as the boat was being trailered, it went back into the lake and high winds caused it to drift. Evans swam out to get it but went under and didn’t resurface. That account of what occurred caused some officials to speculate that since the water was much colder than the spring-like temperatures of the day made it appear, his body could have “locked up” because of the shock of the abrupt temperature change.
Evans was remembered as a humble and gentle man who loved to fish. In the 1980s, he and other residents formed a fishing club that traveled throughout the region. Many people said fishing was Evans’ only vice.
He served as a middle school and high school coach at various locations.
“I do appreciate Sheriff Joe Berlin and his dive team for their assistance,” Ashley said.
Berlin and Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall responded along with JCSD dive team members Capt. Scott Sims, Seth Bigler, Brooks and Driskell.
Responding agencies included the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Wayne County Emergency Management Agency, the Wayne County Volunteer Fire Department, Waynesboro Fire Department, Wayne General Hospital, Wayne County Patrol, Jones County EMA, Jones County Sheriff's Department and Dive Team and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. At the time the body was recovered, members of the Lamar County Dive Team and Forrest County Dive Team were both en route to the scene.
“Everyone came together and did what needed to be done,” Lance Chancellor of the JCSD said.
Evans leaves behind his wife of 40 years Vanette, son John Evans of Clara, daughter Tara Smith of Hattiesburg and sister Rachel Stanley, a longtime official with the Jones County Circuit Court who is now retired.
His funeral is set for 11 a.m. Friday at West Shady Grove Baptist Church. Visitation is this evening (Thursday) 5-9 p.m. at the church.
— Paul Keane of
The Wayne County News contributed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.