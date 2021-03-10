Elementary school teacher Amber Brielle Rosa Clark taught gifted students for 16 years. Teaching was not a job to her but a mission.
That mission ended Monday in front of West Jones Elementary, where she taught, in a rollover crash.
The 39-year-old Soso woman was heading west on Highway 84 just after 5 p.m. when her Chevrolet left the road and overturned in the median. EMServ Ambulance rushed her to South Central Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Clark was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at age 9. Close sources suggested her diabetes may have caused a medical emergency while she was driving.
“It’s a terrible tragedy,” Superintendent Tommy Parker said. “She did a good job with us. It’s a horrible loss.”
Clark has been described as a devout woman, having been an active member of First Baptist Church and its Sunday school class.
“She gave a beautiful message in Sunday school this past Sunday,” Kayla Daley wrote on Facebook. “Though I may not have known her outside of Sunday school I am honored to have known her at all! She has a beautiful soul and she was an amazing person!”
“Visited with her Sunday FBC worship service,” wrote William Wells. “Never believed that would be the last time. May God bless your precious family and grant His peace. We love you.”
“I worked with Amber for seven years at (West Jones Elementary),” Angela Manning wrote. “Her love for students and staff was amazing. Amber had a wonderful work ethic; if you needed something done correctly, she was your lady. Her sweet spirit and beautiful smile will be missed by all.”
Clark attended Laurel schools and graduated with honors in 2000. She graduated with a biology major and chemistry minor from the University of Mississippi in 2004. She received her Master's in Education from William Carey. Amber taught Star Reach within the Jones County School District for 16 years with the last 11 years being at West Jones Elementary.
She and her husband Adam have two young children.
Memorial services will be Friday at First Baptist Church of Laurel at 2 p.m.
The full obituary can be read on Page 3.
