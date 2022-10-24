McGruder’s fourth-quarter interception seals LHS victory
•
During the fourth quarter of Laurel and West Jones’ Battle for the Belt championship Friday, a 28-7 lead never felt more unsafe for Laurel fans. With 1:17 left in the third quarter, the Golden Tornadoes led by that exact score when their lead started to evaporate.
West Jones quarterback Marlon Lindsey threw an 11-yard touchdown to Ramello Barnes and then found his brother – eighth-grader Tootie Lindsey – for a 69-yard score. Two Johnathan Hernandez extra points later and Laurel held tight to a 28-21 lead.
To add to the drama, the Mustangs drove down to the Laurel 33-yard line with 1:51 remaining in the game. That’s when Rashayd McGruder made the biggest play of Laurel’s season — and his football career. Lindsey sent an errant pass into the end zone and McGruder intercepted the pass for a touchback. Laurel drained the clock to win the 10th edition of the Leader-Call’s Battle for the Belt championship, 28-21.
“From Week 1 to now, where he (McGruder) has come from is nothing short of amazing,” Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest said. “Him and the rest of these kids just keep working. I could say every complimentary thing in the world, but I just love them.”
Leader-Call Player of the Week Quandarious Keyes got the 5,000-plus fans in attendance on their feet early. One minute into the game, Laurel quarterback Javonta Caldwell found a wide-open Keyes for a 77-yard touchdown pass. Jonathan Gonzalez’s extra point gave Laurel a 7-0 lead but not for long.
On the ensuing kickoff, West Jones returner Re’Shawn Keys, who was the LL-C Player of the Week last week, raced in front of the Laurel sideline for a 78-yard kickoff return touchdown. Hernandez tied the game at 7-7.
While Laurel’s offense has made headlines this season, it was the defense that made all the difference against West Jones. Laurel defensive back Anthony “Shownuff” Rogers recovered a fumble in the first quarter, and the Golden Tornadoes allowed just six first downs in the first half.
Caldwell added the first half’s only other points with a 5-yard touchdown run six seconds into the second quarter.
“Our defense is relentless,” Earnest said. “Our coaches do a great job of preparing them every day, and they do a great job of flying to the football. I think when people look at us, they undervalue our defense sometimes. Tonight, they proved that they can play with anyone. A lot of defenses couldn’t hold this team to 21 points.”
Keyes, who doubles as a defensive back, earned his Player of the Week honor on the defensive side of the ball. On the Mustangs’ opening possession of the second half, Keyes intercepted a Lindsey pass at midfield and, with 7:45 left in the third quarter, Keyes intercepted another Lindsey ball and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown. Gonzalez put Laurel up 20-7 with his extra point.
“It’s hard to put his performance into words,” Earnest said of Keyes’ standout performance. “Good things happen to good people. There’s not a better kid in this area. This is a guy who goes to class, makes good grades and then comes out here with everything he has every day. What he did tonight is just the byproduct of a lot of hard work at practice.”
Caden Arrington scored Laurel’s final touchdown of the night with a 12-yard run, and Jeremy Porter put his team up 28-7 with a two-point conversion run.
The loss snapped a six-game win streak for the Mustangs and knocked them out of a three-way tie for first place in Region 3-5A. Hattiesburg leads Region 3-5A with a 5-0 region record after defeating Wayne County, 35-6 . Laurel, Wayne County and West Jones sit at 4-1. Laurel will travel to Wayne County on Friday, while West Jones will host Hattiesburg.
“Hats off to Laurel, because they played really well,” West Jones head coach Scott Pierson said. “We knew coming in the type of environment this was to play in and the team that was in front of us. You can’t turn the ball over that many times against a good football team and expect to win. But we still have two good teams in front of us, and how we perform against them will determine a lot about our season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.