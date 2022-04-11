Columbia company wins bid to pave Howard Tech Park
The cost of a stay in the Berlin Inn is going up a little bit.
Sheriff Joe Berlin asked the Jones County Board of Supervisors to allow him to charge other local agencies $45 per day to house their inmates — up from the $35 that it costs now.
“Everyone around here charges $45, and we’re still at $35,” Berlin told the board. “We’re losing money, and this would get us in line with everyone else around here. The price of everything is going up, so it’s costing us more.”
The only thing that isn’t going up, Berlin said, is the fee that the Mississippi Department of Corrections pays the county to house state inmates while they’re awaiting transport to a MDOC facility.
“The state pays just $21 per day,” he said.
The Jones County Adult Detention Center has approximately 30 inmates who have been sentenced to serve time in MDOC but have yet to be transported away.
“We have to keep them until (MDOC) decides to come get them,” Berlin said, adding that dozens were sentenced to serve their time in a state facility months ago.
“The state is understaffed,” and doesn’t appear to be in a hurry to get the inmates — likely because it costs less to keep them in county facilities than it costs the state to house, feed and tend to their medical needs themselves, officials agreed.
“We’re overcrowded as it is,” Berlin said, “and if (MDOC) would come get some, it would help.”
On Monday, the jail had 239 inmates, though its capacity is listed as 160 and Berlin’s annual budget is based on having 170 to 180 per day.
That doesn’t mean the JCSD is going to stop putting people in jail, though. Berlin made that clear when he asked supervisors to renew software that connects interstate interdiction officers to other law enforcement agencies around the country with license-plate readers and for $3,000 in drug-buy cash for JCSD narcotics agents to use to catch dealers.
The board unanimously approved all three requests.
In other business, three projects were awarded to contractors, including the repaving of the Howard Technology Park. Columbia-based T.L. Wallace beat out two local companies to get the job with a bid of $889,056.20. The paving is expected to be paid for with a grant, engineer Wiley Pickering said.
“Emergency Watershed Protection Projects” at West Jones High School and on State Street — off of University Avenue — were also bid out. The Natural Resources Conservation Service is paying 75 percent of the cost for both jobs and the board is reaching out to Pat Harrison Waterway to find out if it will cover all or part of the other 25 percent.
TM Productions out of Starkville had the second-lowest bid ($138,560) of four companies for the West Jones work. Pickering recommended that company because low-bidder J&A Excavation of Mize was “not performing well with NCRS projects.”
Diversified Construction, LLC of Ridgeland had the low bid ($107,043) of four bids on the State Street project.
The board unanimously approved all of the engineer’s recommendations.
Supervisors also accepted Burroughs Diesel’s bid of $232,991 each for one to three new PacMac trucks for the Jones County Garbage Department. The local company’s bid was $1,177 more than the lowest bidder, but department head Emma Peacock said it was the best bid because it offered a better warranty, better service and a better buy-back price.
The board agreed and unanimously accepted the bid.
The board also approved travel requests for Supervisor Travares Comegys to attend the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Minority Caucus’ annual education conference in Tunica and for Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley to attend Leadership Mississippi classes in Jackson later this month.
“That’s a major accomplishment for Danielle to be accepted to that,” Miller said.
