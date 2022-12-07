The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reminding residents to be aware that “Porch Pirates” are out and about — especially this time of year — stealing Christmas packages that have been delivered.
A pair of package thefts were reported Tuesday at residences on Eastview Drive in the Powers Community. Delivery services showed that the packages had been delivered but were missing when residents arrived home after work.
“We urge residents to be vigilant and pay close attention to suspicious vehicles and/or people entering your driveway or that of a neighbor,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “If you have security cameras, try to have them pointed to where delivery services normally drop off your packages. These Grinches can stop and steal packages quickly.”
Residents can report the theft of packages to the Jones County Emergency Operations Center at 601-425-0223, and a 911 dispatcher will send a law enforcement officer to their location. If there’s an emergency, dial 911.
