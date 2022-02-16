Beloved Oak Park Elementary School crossing guard retires at 80 after 24 years of keeping schoolchildren safe
For 24 years, a crossing guard who has eight children of her own has been a mother figure for hundreds of Oak Park Elementary School children. Now, after turning 80 last week, “Big Mama” Jessie Mae Williamson is retiring from her post. Of course, her favorite part of the job was the children, she said.
“I started the job in 1998 and did it to hand out coats and meals to kids who needed them,” she said. "I don't even think they know my name. They just call me 'Big Mama.'"
On Valentine’s Day during her last shift on Lucas Street, Mayor Johnny Magee and Councilman Pastor Jason Capers proclaimed it “Jessie Mae Williamson Day” for her service and dedication to the children of the community.
“I feel so proud,” Williamson said. “I’ll still be up at 5:30 in the morning though. It will be hard for a while.”
The nickname “Big Mama” comes not from her size but the big heart she has for the children she’s served over the years. She’s worked as a crossing guard at Oak Park Elementary for her entire career and lived in Laurel her whole life. She’s had an impact on the lives of so many children in the community by being there.
“After doing this for so many years, I started to like it and just kept doing it,” Williamson said. Williamson kept snacks and candy in her car for the children when they got out of school, said Brenda Breland, her daughter.
“She is going to be truly missed,” Breland said. “She has done a lot for them. You are not going to find another Big Mama like that.”
Williamson has more than 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren combined and still cooks a meal every day, Breland said, because “someone will always come by and eat it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.