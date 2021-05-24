A motorcycle rider was airlifted after crashing into a pickup in Eastabuchie on Thursday afternoon, according to a report from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The bike, which was being operated by John Pledger, attempted to pass a Ford F-150 that was being driven by Candace Bush. Both vehicles were southbound on Highway 11, and Bush was trying to turn into the entrance of WDAM TV station when Pledger attempted to pass the pickup, according to the report.
Bush had her turn signal on at the time of the crash, MHP officials reported.
Pledger’s injuries were described as serious, and he was airlifted by Rescue 7 to Forrest General Hospital. Two unidentified men reportedly rendered aid to the victim while they waited for the arrival of emergency personnel.
Volunteers from Southwest Jones, Moselle and South Jones fire departments responded along with EMServ Ambulance, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and MHP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.