Moselle man charged with drunkenly whacking acquaintance in face with pool cue
•
A Moselle man is behind bars after being accused of beating another man with a pool stick multiple times earlier this month.
Michael “Matt” Holmes, 31, was charged with aggravated assault after being accused of striking Jimmy Lee Robins with the cue and causing facial fracture and lacerations.
Holmes was at his girlfriend’s residence on Vineyard Loop in Moselle around 2 a.m. March 6 and Robins was there visiting when the incident occurred, Investigator Jardian McDonald of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
Both had been drinking, McDonald said, and the two men who had “been on bad terms” in the past, exchanged words.
“The victim said the next thing he knew, he was getting hit in the face with a pool stick,” McDonald said. “He said he had no idea why.”
Holmes reportedly hit Robins “four or five times” with the stick, then hit him a few more times with his fist. The victim’s injuries required surgery, McDonald said.
Holmes was placed on the National Crime Information Center database after a warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was arrested back at the Vineyard Loop residence on Monday and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
He made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Tuesday and Judge Grant Hedgepeth set his bond at $25,000.
