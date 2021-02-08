Chief firing back at Facebook post
Laurel police officers are under fire on Facebook after a video of an arrest was circulated on the social-media site, and Chief Tommy Cox is firing back, saying that the 30-second, distant view of the incident doesn’t show the whole story.
“The narrative that is being put out there isn’t accurate,” Cox said. “I don’t know if it’s because they’re misinformed … or if it’s propaganda, but it’s not accurate.”
Because of that, Cox showed an independent reporter complete body-cam footage from the officers’ perspective during the incident, which occurred Friday at a residence on 12th Avenue.
The video shows an officer jerking his arm back and shouting, “He bit me!” as officers carry the handcuffed 16-year-old to a patrol unit on the street.
The teen kicked out a back window of the cruiser and bent the cage between the back and front seat of the unit with repeated kicks while he was being transported, officers said.
The person posting the video wrote that the officer was “hitting a minor that’s already handcuffed” and that the LPD was “physically attacking this child that is already in your control.”
Close-up video from an officer’s camera shows an abrupt jerk by the officer who said he was bitten, but he didn’t strike the suspect. After the officer shouts, “He bit me!” a woman’s voice in the background is heard saying, “He’s just a child.”
That “child,” Cox said, is 6 feet tall — bigger than the officer he bit — and it took two to three officers to get him to the car.
Having that many officers is “so we don’t have to hurt him,” Cox explained. “We put them in a bind and keep them off balance so they can’t (fight back).”
The teenager was cursing and resisting as he was being taken into custody.
Police were called to the scene for a complaint that the teen had a knife and was threatening people inside the residence.
“We didn’t just show up at the residence for no reason,” Cox said. “We got a call that a teenage male was out of control, threatening people with a knife, and they called us there because they couldn’t handle the situation.
“We would much rather just cuff a suspect, walk side by side with them and let them go through the system,” Cox said, “but this juvenile didn’t let us do that.”
The video can’t be released to the public because it shows footage of a minor being arrested, Cox said.
“I guess some people have their own agenda, putting out there that we’re abusing a child, but it just isn’t true,” he said. “I don’t know if they know the truth and they’re lying or what, but I know what they’re putting out there isn’t true.”
The officer who jerked his hand back in the video has no “use of force” reports in his year on the job, Cox noted.
He said he hopes that the “Facebook propaganda against the LPD” won’t ramp up in this election year, but he’s braced for it.
“It’s a stressful enough job without all of this,“ he said, “but we‘re still going to do our job and go on calls.”
