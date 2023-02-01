Hundreds of people were in attendance for the grand opening of the Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum and Arts on Wednesday. The museum, which houses artifacts, photos and exhibits related to black history in Jones County, is located at 820 West 5th St. in Laurel. CEO and Museum Director Marian Allen said that the museum’s purpose is to educate individuals about the history and contributions of African Americans locally and nationally, preserve locally relevant pieces of black history and host community conversations about African American history and culture. Above, keynote speaker John K. Pierre speaks about black history in Laurel and Jones County in front of a packed room inside the museum. Southern University’s Dr. Eleanor Collins, Allen, fomer Jones County sheriff Alex Hodge and museum board member Derrion Arrington also spoke at the event. (Photo by Josh Beasley)
