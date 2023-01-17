U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee and a Laurel native, along with Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) and Katie Britt (R-Ala.), released a mini-documentary to highlight what they encountered during their visit to the southern border last week.
The video exposes the harsh reality of Biden’s border crisis, capturing the moment the senators witnessed nearly two-dozen illegal immigrants — including a pregnant woman and small children — wade across the near-freezing water and illegally enter the United States. It also recounts heartbreaking stories from human trafficking survivors like Karla Jacinto Romero, who was exploited by the cartels for sex and labor and raped more than 40,000 times.
