Charles “Chuck” Blackwell has officially been declared the winner of the MS House of Representatives District 88 race.
On Primary night August 8th, Blackwell led opponent Chris Hodge by 85 votes, which was less than 1 percent of the vote. There were Affidavit and Absentee votes left outstanding, and the Jones County Circuit Clerk’s office had until 5pm Tuesday August 15th to receive and count them.
After tallying all of these, Blackwell was declared the official winner of the House seat. Blackwell finished with 3,161 votes to Hodge’s final total of 3,077.
Blackwell has no opponent in the General Election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.