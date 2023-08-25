Firefighters from the Laurel Fire Department didn’t have far to go, but the back side of a home a couple of blocks away from the station on Ellisville Boulevard was engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene around noon on Friday. They began attacking the flames immediately, but there was significant damage to the large wood home before they could contain the blaze. It is a multi-family rental residence, said occupant Frederick Young, but he was at work when the fire started and didn’t know what may have caused it, he said. He’s lived there for about six years, he said, and “four or five” others live in other rooms that are rented in it. No other information was available before press time. LFD Chief Leo Brown, right, was on the scene as firefighters fought the fire and sweltering temperatures in their turnout gear. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
