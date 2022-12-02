Callen tackles rigors of hiking the Appalachian Trail
Andrew Callen, 21, and his canine companion Bearclaw started his journey on the Appalachian Trailat its beginning in Georgia. The trail extends from Georgia to Maine and is 2,194 miles long. At some points, the nearest city could be 200 miles away and travels through wilderness. Many times you’d have to find your water, or hope that a "trail angel" dropped off some food. A trail angel is someone who brings food for anyone hiking the trail, referred to as "trail magic." Callen grew up near Mason Park in Laurel and is currently working at the Knight Butcher, but he strives to be a full-time adventurer. He loves hiking, backpacking, ultra running and rock-climbing.
“I met a lot of amazing people on the trail,” Callen said. “The trail angels were a huge part in making the trail special. There were some states that there were long stretches where we couldn’t find water to filter, but the angels often left gallons and gallons of jugs of water so that we wouldn’t have to get off the trail.
“I had to stop for about five days on the hike because I caught a really bad case of Giardiasis, also known as beaver sickness (a stomach ailment). And between that and dislocating my finger on the second day on the trail, I had a rough start. But I wouldn’t trade it for the world because it meant so much to me in the end.”
Callen recently met with Cub Scout Troop 10 to discuss his adventures of hiking the trail from start to finish. Callen was introduced to the Scouts when his 7-year-old nephew Riley Abercrombie joined in hopes to be just like his uncle. Callen started his journey on March 16 and ended it on Sept. 25.
“I joined the Cub Scouts when I was a kid, but eventually some things happened and the Scout group I was in was eventually disbanded,” Callen said. “As I got older, I never lost that love for hiking and knew that I wanted to take on the Appalachian Trail even though I hadn’t done a hike over three days before.”
Callen was able to see so many amazing sights that he wanted to show the Scouts some of what he accomplished and what he saw with a slide show of the people he met along with props and a backpack of all his essential everyday tools. And, in turn, he wanted to share the most important lesson that he learned from the hike.
“The most important thing that I learned while I was starting is that you really have to learn your equipment,” Callen said. “Not just what they do or how to use them, but really how everything works in every way. Use them a lot when you are at home in a safe environment so that way when you start on the trail they are like second nature to you. I bought all new equipment before I left, and though I knew how to use everything, I didn’t know nearly enough and that was the hardest struggle at first.”
Callen stayed on the trail for 198 days and slept in a tent for 155 days of the journey. While only traveling into town every five to seven days, the friends he made would become his new family.
“We would all camp together at night, and then every morning, we would split and go our separate ways and just hike the full day by ourselves out in the woods and then come back together at night,” Callen said. “They were all like a big family to me, and some of the best friends I could have ever asked for.
“The only thing that I wish is that I had more time to continue my hike into Canada and travel as far as I could up north. I’m more than happy to share all of my experiences with anyone who will listen, I just wish that I had more time to venture on further.”
