James Dean back behind bars for selling meth
•
Local narcotics agents have seen this movie before, and they’re doing everything in their power to make sure it’s a flop and there are no more sequels.
Five-time felon James Dean, 37, was charged with sale of a controlled substance — and there may be more federal charges soon — after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed simultaneous search warrants at Dean’s residence on Pearl River Drive and at the home of Vincent Smith, 63, on South 14th Avenue.
Both were arrested for selling methamphetamine, with an enhanced charge for being within 1,500 feet of a school. Dean was already out on a high bond — $400,000 — after narcotics agents with the Laurel Police Department busted him with 2 pounds of meth at the same residence back in December.
When JCSD narcotics agents executed the warrant on Thursday, Dean and his floor were “covered in water” after flushing meth down a toilet, Sgt, Jake Driskell said.
At Dean’s initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday, Judge Grant Hedgepeth asked Driskell if he believed Dean was a danger to community.
Driskell said he was, pointing to his lengthy rap sheet, which includes numerous charges, including five felony convictions on drugs and weapons charges. Hedgepeth set his bond at $500,000, but his bond in Laurel Municipal Court was revoked, which means he will have to remain in jail until that charge is handled in circuit court before he could post bond on the latest charge.
JCSD agents found a 9mm firearm and marijuana in the home when they executed the warrant last week, so he will also face charges for those — and likely federal charges, too, Driskell said.
“We’ve been working for several months with federal agencies on a case against (Dean),” Driskell said. “We hope to be done with him after this.”
Smith was also believed to be connected to the case, and Hedgepeth set his bond at $75,000. Both suspects are in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
The LPD arrested three other men who were believed to be connected to Dean in December. They also seized a firearm when they arrested him. Dean is a convicted felon, so he isn’t allowed to have a gun.
