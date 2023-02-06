Powers Fire & Rescue (1975 Highway 184) will host a blood drive from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday at the fire station.
“We need blood donors to assist with the critical need for blood,” said Dwayne Walters, an emergency medical responder for the all-volunteer department. “Your blood donation can help save lives, and that's an incredible, priceless gift.”
To register, go to www.donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code: POWERS. Donors can also scan the QR code on the flyer to register.
