Powers Fire & Rescue is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the department’s fire station (1975 Highway 184). Residents are encouraged to donate blood by scheduling a time at Vitalant.org and enter ing blood donation code “powers.”
