A Collins woman is in custody after being accused of shooting another woman in the face during an argument in a Hebron residence early Monday morning.
Melinda Allison “Blue” Landrum, 38, was charged with aggravated assault after being captured in Covington County on Tuesday morning. She made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday, where Judge Grant Hedgepeth set her bond at $400,000.
Sheriff Darrell “Perk” Perkins and Sgt. Josh Summerlin of the Covington County Sheriff’s Department arrested Landrum inside a residence on Blackjack-New Chapel Road, just over the Jones County line.
“Great job by Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Sgt. Josh Summerlin in affecting the capture and arrest of shooting suspect Melinda Allison Landrum,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
“We greatly appreciate their assistance in this case along with multiple other law enforcement agencies who were working to help locate this fugitive suspect.”
Landrum is accused of shooting 62-year-old Audrey Marie Kelly of Laurel in the face with a handgun at a residence in the Hebron Community. The victim remained in a Jackson hospital in very critical condition after being airlifted there from South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Landrum was transferred into the custody of the JCSD on Tuesday morning. She is now incarcerated at the Jones County jail.
“We are thankful for the quick capture of the suspect in this case,” said JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites. “We are praying that the victim survives her critical injuries and is able to recover.”
Landrum and an unidentified man were reportedly arguing when Kelly walked into the bedroom, Waites said. Landrum then started yelling at her, picked up a handgun and shot her one time in the face, then left the residence without the weapon.
