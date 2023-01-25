The City of Ellisville will receive $300,000 from the Jones County Board of Supervisors to help pay for infrastructure upgrades to accommodate an industry that’s planning to locate there.
That’s a good use of the money, Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said in the board’s most recent meeting, because Ellisville officials can get the state economic development officials to match the funds, doubling the contribution to $600,000.
Supervisors voted unanimously to use the $300,000 of their remaining $1.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for that purpose. Ellisville will use the money for water and sewer upgrades, and with the matching funds from the state, “that will free up money for other infrastructure needs,” Miller said.
In previous special meetings, supervisors decided how to spend the $10 million in ARPA funds designated as “lost revenue” because of the pandemic. That money can be used for just about any legal purpose, Miller and board attorney Danielle Ashley said. Most of the money is going for road and bridge work and for six new fire trucks that have to be replaced to meet state State Rating Bureau requirements.
Of the remaining $3.26 million, $800,000 is being spent on 20 new patrol vehicles for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, $650,000 is going to improvements at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville, $450,000 for water and sewer improvements at the regional airport and $200,000 for the new Welcome Center that’s being worked on at the Leontyne Price Boulevard exit off Interstate 59.
After the $300,000 is allocated to Ellisville, a little more than $800,000 will remain plus there’s still $263,636 in National Forestry Funds available, too. Beat 3 Supervisor Phil Dickerson has talked about using funds to build a volunteer fire station in the Landrum Community, one of the few places in the county that is still rated as a Class 10 — the highest rating for property owners’ insurance. That project can’t move forward until paperwork with donated land is taken care of, Ashley said.
In other business, supervisors unanimously approved a petition for a private family cemetery in Beat 3, the Holifield/Doggett Cemetery. They also OK’d handling final expenses for a body that no family members have come forward to claim.
In an earlier meeting, supervisors unanimously voted to reappoint Ashley as board attorney, Ronnie Clary as county engineer and Larry Griffin to the Pat Harrison Waterway District board. Sgt. J.D. Carter was re-approved as fire investigator for the JCSD, which has to be OK’d annually by the sheriff and board president.
