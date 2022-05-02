Supes, sheriff discuss use of public equipment for private security
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and the Board of Supervisors held firm on a fee increase for housing inmates from other agencies despite a request to reconsider from Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department.
The cost went up from $35 to $45 per day, after Berlin asked for the increase and the board unanimously approved it. Cox pointed out that the state pays the Jones County Adult Detention Center only $21 per day to house its inmates — a point of contention that was also noted by Berlin.
“This increase would disproportionately affect LPD as many of the inmates are from our agency,” Cox wrote. “The increased fees would put a significant strain on our budget. The citizens of Laurel already pay Jones County taxes that in part help to fund the Jail. We are grateful for the spirit of cooperation between LPD and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.”
Cox asked the board to “respectfully reconsider” the increase. Berlin noted that jails in Forrest and Jasper counties charge outside agencies $45 per day, so the increase simply brings Jones County in line with others.
The increase mostly affects law enforcement agencies such as the Ellisville, Sandersville and Soso police departments, he said. The majority of people Laurel police bring to jail stay for only a night or weekend, Berlin said.
Those who are charged with felonies are soon bound over to the circuit court and their housing costs are paid by the county, he said. If he doesn’t get the fee increase, Berlin said he will have to ask the board for a budget increase.
“There’s been a 7-1/2 percent increase on just about everything,” said Berlin, who was a longtime LPD officer before being elected sheriff. “They’re the only ones complaining. They had record sales-tax collections and they’re complaining about having to pay $10 more per prisoner?”
The board unanimously agreed to stick with the increase.
In another matter involving the sheriff’s department, the board discussed a letter from Protec Security owner Joey Davis seeking permission for off-duty deputies to be allowed to use their county-issued vehicles, uniforms and equipment when they work private security details.
Protec will cover the cost of vehicle and officer insurance and fuel while the officers are working private security and the JCSD and board will not be held liable for anything involving the officer while working for Protec, he wrote.
The state Legislature in 2021 allows for local governing authorities to make decisions regarding the use of law enforcement officers’ public equipment for private security, he noted.
“If they’re in uniform and the county vehicle, the county is going to be liable,” board President Johnny Burnett said.
The department is in the “planning phase” for providing security at the South Mississippi Fair. The benefit of having the official cars and uniforms, Berlin said, is, “They get more respect than security officers.”
They would be getting paid by the private company instead of the JCSD, which usually has to come up with overtime pay to compensate deputies who work the fair.
“They would be getting sheriff-level protection with someone else paying their salary,” Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said. Berlin agreed, saying, “They would be working under (Protec’s) insurance policy and pay, not the county, because they can’t double-dip.”
Protec had to upgrade its insurance coverage by $3 million in order to be able to offer the service for the Fair Commission.
“It’s up to the board,” Berlin said. “We’re going to be there either way.” Supervisor Larry Dykes said, “There’s still time to consider everything.” He made a motion to table the matter for further discussion, and the rest of the board agreed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.