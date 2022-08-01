Unclear if Comegys will still sue
The Jones County Board of Supervisors voted to do “what’s been done for 50 years” to divide the remaining $5 million COVID-relief money.
That means Supervisors Travares Comegys and Johnny Burnett will still get the smallest percentages of the federal money, but much more than they would have received if the board had continued with their decision to split it up by the number of road miles in each beat.
The decision came after supervisors met in a closed-door executive session for about a half-hour on Monday morning and passed 4-1, with Comegys casting the lone dissenting vote.
They began talking about it in open, but Supervisor Larry Dykes suggested that they go to executive session because of the possibility of litigation in the matter. After they opened the door, Burnett announced the resolution they’d come to.
With the old formula — based on population and road miles — Comegys’ Beat 5 and Burnett’s Beat 1 will get 14 percent each, Dykes’ Beat 2 will get 22 percent, and David Scruggs’ Beat 4 and Phil Dickerson’s Beat 3 will get 25 percent each.
In the July 5 vote to divide by road miles alone, Beat 5 would get 1.9 percent, Beat 1 would get 7.6 percent, Beat 2 would get 22.8 percent, Beat 3 would get 28.5 percent and Beat 4 would get 34.2 percent. The board voted 3-2 — with Burnett and Comegys dissenting — to divide the American Recovery Plan Act money that way.
But in the board’s next meeting, Comegys threatened fellow board members and other county officials with a federal lawsuit for the inequitable distribution of funds if they divided the money using that formula, citing the large number of minorities in Beat 5. NAACP officials and others who live in his district called the board racist for giving the smallest amount to their supervisor.
It’s unclear if the division of funds in that manner will keep Comegys from filing a lawsuit. Before going into executive session Dykes asked Comegys if he would be satisfied with the amount he received using the previous formula.
Comegys said, “No.”
Burnett spoke of the division — of the funds and the board — before they went into executive session.
“It doesn’t look good,” he said. “We’re all good, Christian men. We need to
do what’s right.”
Dykes said, “This is nothing against Travares. Us three are just looking out for our constituents, just like he’s looking out for his. There’s damned sure nothing prejudiced about it; it’s about taking care of our people.”
Before the public was excused from the meeting, Justin Pitts spoke to the board.
He talked about all of the tax money that is generated by poultry farms and other agricultural operations in Beat 4, where he lives, and where vehicles are “being torn up” on the roads.
“We need good roads,” he said, adding that he has had to go to Comegys for a problem before and “has never been treated so cordially.”
“This isn’t a black-and- white issue; it’s a people issue.”
Pitts went on to note that the vote to divide the money by the number of road miles was a legal vote, and that’s the way things go “in a representative republic. I serve on livestock boards ... and things don’t always go Justin’s way.”
After the new vote to divide the money the old way, Burnett said there are still some “complications pend- ing,” but he did not elaborate. “I prayed that it would be solved today, but it’s not.
I hope God changes some hearts.”
