Laurel police on Wednesday identified the dead woman found in a home on Lindsey Avenue two days before her mother was charged in the murder.
The victim was identified as Shanice Nicole Watts, 34, who was originally from Long Beach, Calif., the special-needs daughter of the suspect.
Her mother Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, was in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $750,000 bond after her arrest over the weekend.
Police discovered Shanice Watts' body wrapped in a blanket in an abandoned home on the 2000 block of Lindsey Avenue on Oct. 5. She had been dead for about six months, Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said in a press release last week.
Watts-Tiller — who was initially charged with child neglect after being arrested at Walmart on Friday — had the charge upgraded to murder over the weekend. Her bond was set by Laurel Municipal Court Judge Kyle Robertson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.