A Chevrolet Bolt ran off Ellisville Boulevard and struck a utility pole and phone junction box on Friday afternoon, shutting down traffic for hours and power for a short time. Laurel firefighter Tommy Parker is shown talking to the unidentified driver, who is bent over on the other side of the car door. He told Laurel police and firefighters that he is working three jobs and dozed off. He had what were described as minor injuries, but it was a major headache for motorists. Traffic had to be rerouted for almost four hours during cleanup and recovery, and electricity was off in the area while a new pole was being installed. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
