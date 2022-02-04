Judge cites concerns for paralyzed victim’s safety with ‘pressure’ on behalf of defendant via social media
A former football star who is in prison for causing a crash that paralyzed his girlfriend has been denied bond while appealing his conviction.
Antonie Kirk, 21, petitioned the Jones County Circuit Court to allow for his release while the state Court of Appeals considers his motion for a new trial. A jury found him guilty of aggravated assault in May and he was ordered to serve 16 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Judge Dal Williamson denied Kirk’s request for a new trial back in June.
The judge pointed to social-media and text-message communications to victim Ayterria Wright on behalf of Kirk as part of the reason for denying his request to be released while awaiting appeal.
“The Court has great concern about the pressure exerted by someone through social media upon the victim in this case toward a desired end,” Williamson wrote. “The Court is further concerned about the kind of anger and rage demonstrated by the Defendant toward Miss Wright when she annoyed him on April 15, 2019 by asking him to take her home. She has suffered (and will continue to suffer) enough without the chance of further incident.
“With all this in mind the Court is unable to say that the Defendant has shown by clear and convincing evidence that his release will not constitute a special danger to another person.”
Copies of Instagram posts and texts were included with the judge’s ruling. After Wright’s mother died, a message from the Instagram account “9.96mm” came to Wright’s page that read, “Dang Karma a mf.” Another from “demonchild74” read: “We willing to help burry their mama if she go sign the papers to get my brother out of jail. money good!”
A text from “Ms. Keshia” — which is Kirk’s mother’s name — asked to meet with Wright. The message implied that Wright only pursued charges against Kirk at the insistence of her mother. “(I) would really like for you to talk to me and tell me that you are happy with what you’re doing to Antonie. You know how he felt about you and I thought you felt the same way … can you please just tell the truth you know he didn’t do that intentionally he would never hurt you please do that for me so my baby can come home to his family you living your life … I’m sorry for the lost of your mom but baby can you please do the right thing so he can come home that’s not fair to him …”
Lakeshia McLaurin, the defendant’s mother, signed an affidavit swearing that she did not send the message and that the number it came from was unfamiliar to her, as were the Instagram usernames. Kirk also said, through attorney Nick Cerra of Bay Springs, that he has no knowledge of the communications with Wright.
“It is obvious to the Court that at some point since the trial there has been a coordinated effort by someone to press the victim by social media to ‘do the right thing so he can come home,” Williamson wrote, and he called some of the communications “concerning.”
After the motion was filed in November, Wright wrote, in part: “I don’t think he should be let out, because justice will not be served due to the fact that he intentionally caused the wreck that led me to be permanently put in a wheelchair.
“The thought of him being out makes me feel very uncomfortable because his family lives 5 miles from my house … His family members have contacted me multiple times harassing me and bribing me into letting Antonie out of prison.”
Wright was a star sprinter at West Jones and was in a relationship with Kirk when they got in a fight and he forced her into a vehicle he was driving in April 2019, according to testimony from her and two witnesses. “Black box” data from the 2005 Mercury Montego shows that Kirk was going 102 mph when he crashed off Trace Road. Wright, who testified that she was begging for Kirk to stop and let her out, was paralyzed from the waist down.
Michael Mitchell represented Kirk in the trial last May. District Attorney Tony Buckley urged the jury to “make (Kirk) accountable for his recklessness that evening” and noted that Kirk “never said he was sorry” and “has not shown one shred of sympathy.”
A jury made up five white women, four white men, two black men and one black woman deliberated for 40 minutes before finding Kirk guilty.
In ruling on the latest motion, the judge recalled the testimony of “two disinterested eye witnesses” who described how Kirk was seen “carrying (Wright) who had one leg dragging and who was fighting to get loose” and “screaming, fighting and trying to get away” before Kirk forced her in the car and drove away just minutes before the crash. Another witness testified that the vehicle was going “at top speed” when it hit a ditch, went airborne and struck a utility pole, cutting it in half. There was no indication of braking before the vehicle crashed, according to accident reconstructionists.
Kirk was the leading receiver and defensive back on the Mustangs’ South State championship team that represented the school in its first trip to the state title game just a few months before the crash.
He is being housed in the Kemper County Correctional Facility, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections website.
