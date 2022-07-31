Bond was denied for Carmelo Jackson, the suspected shooter in the Wednesday night armed robbery at FastStop in Hebron, during his initial court appearance.
“(The clerk) was robbed, shot and is in very critical condition — these charges could even be upgraded to murder if the victim does not survive — I’m denying bond,” Judge David Lyons said in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday afternoon.
Jackson, 18, was appointed court public defender Cruz Gray. Jackson turned himself in at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on Friday night and was charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. Tyveron Morgan, 17, was arrested and charged with accessory to robbery and accessory to aggravated assault in the shooting of store clerk Rakesh “Rocky” Auroa. Morgan’s mother brought him to the JCSD for questioning, sources with knowledge of the case said. He was reportedly in the car with the shooting suspect, but he did not get out and go in the store during the robbery, JCSD Investigator Abraham McKenzie said.
Morgan was expected to face Jones County Juvenile Court Judge Wayne Thompson. It was possible the judge will adjudicate him and charge him as an adult. He is being identified because his name had already been released by the JCSD the day after the shooting. He was known to be involved based on store surveillance, and law enforcement officials asked for the public’s help finding him.
One other suspect remains at large in the case, Jordan Ciahjra Dean, who is wanted on the charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery.
Auroa was reportedly shot in the chest with a handgun. EMServ Ambulance transported him to South Central Regional Medical Center. He was later transferred to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, where he was reported to be in critical but stable condition.
The shooting happened around 9:30 Wednesday night, and the JCSD responded along with EMServ and Hebron volunteer firefighters.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dean should call 911, the Jones County Sheriff's Department at 601-425-3147, or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
