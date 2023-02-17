A Laurel woman who works as a registered nurse at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville is now on the other side of the bars after being accused of shooting her husband on the day after Valentine’s Day.
Kera Hardy-Barnett, 38, was charged with aggravated domestic assault and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center after she gunned down her husband in the 700 block of Front Street just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Investigator Mark Evans of the Laurel Police Department reported.
Hardy-Barnett was reportedly in an argument with her husband and he returned the next day to pick up his zero-turn lawn mower and several other items from their home. It’s believed the two are going through a divorce.
According to the court affidavit, Hardy-Barnett walked out onto her front porch and Barnett was standing in the front yard. Barnett was given a short countdown from his wife and that’s when he felt a sharp pain in his side.
Barnett was shot once in the abdomen, then drove himself to South Central Regional Medical Center, which quickly transferred him to Forrest General Hospital by EMServ Ambulance for further treatment.
The hospital then contacted the LPD and officers responded to the 700 block of Front Street, where they found Hardy-Barnett and arrested her without incident.
Barnett is now in what is being described as a critical but stable condition and is expected to be in Forrest General for several more weeks. His wife is facing 20 years in prison, if convicted of domestic aggravated assault.
Medical officials report that Barnett suffered a shattered kidney, Evans said.
Hardy-Barnett went for her initial hearing in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday morning, and Judge Kyle Robertson set her bond at $20,000, noting that she has no prior criminal charges and that she is a registered nurse.
“If you can keep away and have no contact with the victim in any way and you can keep your job to the best of your ability, I will set your bond at $20,000,” Robertson said. “But you have to follow those guidelines. If anyone has contact with him for you, your bond will be revoked and additional charges might be brought against you.”
The case, as with all felonies, will be presented to a grand jury to hear the circumstances of the shooting, the judge explained, adding, “Anything about the divorce will have to be settled outside of this setting.”
Hardy-Barnett posted bail shortly after her inital hearing.
