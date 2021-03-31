A reportedly scorned lover, or so he thought, had his bond set at $155,000 Wednesday by Judge Kyle Robertson in Laurel Municipal Court after being charged for an attempted drive-by shooting.
Laurel Police arrested Travaurious Phillips, 21, of Laurel Monday morning on charges of a drive-by shooting, attempted aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of evidence tampering. He received a $50,000 bond for each of the first three charges and a $5,000 bond for the fourth charge.
According to LPD, at about 9:23 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting near the 1900 block of North First Avenue. Witnesses said a black man driving a black Toyota had shot at a residence. A short time later, officers arrested Phillips without incident near the 100 block of 18th Street.
Sources with knowledge of the case said that Phillips is believed to have shot into the home of a woman whom he considered his girlfriend. Reportedly, she did not feel the same or think he was her boyfriend.
Anyone with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
