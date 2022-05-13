Youngster finds round near creek, gets help from Army disposal team
A Moselle boy’s birthday included a visit from the U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team after he made an unusual find near his home.
When asked if it was his favorite birthday, he replied, “Oh yeah.”
The day after he turned 11, Karson Sistrunk, a fifth-grader at Moselle Elementary School, walked to a creek near his home when he said he saw something sticking up out of the mud.
“I thought it was a pipe, but I grabbed it and I found a missile from Russia.”
It was not a missile from Russia, but a spent training round from an M29 bazooka.
Sistrunk said he thought it was a bomb and wanted to keep it, but then he took it to his parents. At first, they thought it was a mortar.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene as it may have been an explosive military ordnance. From there, JCSD contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who dispatched the U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team from Fort Polk, La.
“We had a deputy here from 4 p.m. (Thursday) to about 1 p.m. (Friday) to make sure no one entered the scene and everyone was safe,” said Lance Chancellor of the JCSD. “We rotated deputies at the scene.”
Sistrunk said he felt kind of sad that it wasn’t a live round because he wanted to see something get blown up but instead got to assist the JCSD as a “medic” on scene.
In September, a Howitzer round that had been dumped in a Moselle scrapyard exploded and killed Jarrell Recycling employee James Keyes, 35, of Laurel.
“Once again, we greatly appreciate the ordnance disposal team and ATF coming up here to assist with this,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We have a great partnership with these federal agencies, and we appreciate them for all they do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.