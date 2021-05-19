City collects record $966K in sales tax as HGTV stars make Fortune list
The amount of cash flowing into the city at the beginning of this spring has taken Laurel to new heights.
The city collected a little more than $966,000 in sales tax from the state, a record for a single month, Mayor Johnny Magee said at the city council meeting on Tuesday.
The $966,029.22 that was sent to the city coffers from the state Department of Revenue reflects retail sales that took place in March. Municipalities get rebates of 18.5 percent of the 7-percent sales tax that the state collects on most items that are sold inside their city limits.
“That’s the highest amount in the history of Laurel, Mississippi,” Magee said.
It’s just the sixth time the city has surpassed the $900,000 mark in a month, Councilman Tony Wheat said, noting that the month’s tourism tax is over $200,000 for the first time, too.
“And some people are wanting to make changes,” Councilman George Carmichael said, shaking his head and chuckling, referring to the June 8 city election.
The record influx of cash into the local economy is a result of “all of the out-of-state tags we see in town” and the “confidence people who live in Laurel have in Laurel,” Magee said. “They don’t feel like they have to go other places to get the things they want and need. They’re willing to spend their money right here.”
The most impressive thing about the record is that nothing out of the ordinary was going in March to push sales to an unusual level, he said. The previous record happened post-Hurricane Katrina, when many residents were having to make major purchases to replace items that were damaged or destroyed.
The spending now is the result of a swarm of tourists and civic pride, not the aftermath of a historic, devastating storm.
“This spending is above Christmas and other times when there’s usually more spending,” Magee said. “Katrina was the top-water mark before, when people were having to rebuild and replace. This didn’t take a disaster. It looks like the new normal for us.”
It’s only a matter of time before the city hits the $1 million mark, Magee agreed.
Only a handful of municipalities in the state — Biloxi, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Meridian, Southaven, Tupelo — collect that much in a typical month.
Laurel’s collection coincides with the announcement that HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier made Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders for 2021, alongside icons in politics (Sen. Tim Scott, 25th), entertainment (Dolly Parton, 11th) and athletics (Tom Brady, 22nd).
The hosts of “Home Town” were 39th on the list “for their work in reviving small-town America,” according to the article announcing their selection. It referred to a movement that evolved from the Napiers and then-fellow “fresh college graduates” and friends Jim and Mallorie Rasberry and Josh and Emily Nowell working together to “make downtown Laurel feel alive again.”
Census data shows that 70 percent of the city’s homes were valued at under $100,000 from 2000-2010, before the Home Town effect.
“Slowly but surely, they began to fix up homes and eventually connected with HGTV,” the Fortune article continued. “They put the spotlight back on Laurel when it needed it most — and helped give its housing market a boost.”
Zillow shows that the average home price in Laurel was $82,127 in May 2011. Ten years later, that average has jumped to $100,385.
“Ben and Erin’s work in their small town (and now Wetumpka, Alabama in new series Home Town Takeover) earned them a spot in the World’s Greatest Leaders list,” the article concluded.
