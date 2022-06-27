Families that usually celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang might have to settle for a whimper this year. With prices at the gas pump through the roof and inflation at a 40-year high, many of those who would normally be filling up a brown paper bag with fireworks are staying at home. And some who have been in the usually booming business for years have called it quits in President Joe Biden’s economy.
“I saw the writing on the wall last year,” said Wayne Dearman, who sold fireworks throughout Covington, Wayne, Jasper and Smith counties, as well as Mobile, Ala. over the last three decades. “It wasn’t even worth getting into this year. In 2019, I had my best year. Two years later, it was a struggle to make it, and I understand why. When things have gone up like they have since the pandemic started, people are going to spend money on things that matter. Fireworks are fun, but people can barely afford the essential things in life right now.”
Fireworks dealers, such as Hales Fireworks SuperStore in Laurel, are feeling the effects of the economic downturn.
In a spacious location with plenty of traffic flow on Highway 84 East, Hales is usually one of the busiest fireworks retailers this time of the year. Zachary Hales, who is the son of owner Rick Hales, said that they were forced to raise their prices to keep pace with the rising inflation.
“Everything going up has hurt a lot, because that means we’ve had to increase our prices a pretty substantial amount as well,” Hales said. “I think we’ll have about the same amount of customers as we did last year, but a lot of people are going to see the price increases and turn around. The ones who do buy from us will probably be purchasing about 25 percent less.”
David Chancellor, who owns Big Pop Fireworks in Ellisville, is another local fireworks dealer who is feeling the effects of a slow start to the summer fireworks season. Normally bustling with customers, Chancellor said that the season has been slow. However, he hopes that is more to do with the typical retail slowdown at the end of the month than it is the economy in general.
“It’s been slow for sure,” Chancellor said. “It’s hard to put a finger on what it is, but we kind of expected it at the end of the month. We’re hoping after the first, it’ll pick up. With the Fourth of July right around the corner, we are hopeful. We usually average 25-30 customers a day, so we are hoping to get something similar to that after the first.”
Jones County residents who may be concerned about firework bans that are sometimes instituted during the typically dry Mississippi summers shouldn’t worry – yet. Periodic showers have kept the area wet enough that fireworks bans haven’t been needed, but city and county officials urge residents to always practice common-sense safety and courtesy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.