Race for lieutenant governor is battle of conservative vs. moderate, McDaniel says
•
JACKSON — Before he made his long-awaited announcement, Chris McDaniel first offered an apology to his family.
“I’m sorry you have to go through this fire again,” he said to his sons Cambridge and Chamberlain, and wife Jill. “But I was born to fight.”
The four-term state senator from Ellisville launched his run for lieutenant governor at the state Republican headquarters, just a few feet away from where a portrait of incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann was smiling from the wall.
McDaniel chose to run for the most powerful position in state government to guide the party back to its conservative roots, he said as a packed room of supporters cheered him on.
“The current lieutenant governor has chosen a different path, a less conservative path,” McDaniel said. “He sees government as the solution and punishes anyone who dares disagree with him.”
McDaniel called out talking points that have become familiar to people who have followed him on a statewide tour of stump speeches to take the temperature of voters and drum up support for his candidacy. He pointed out that 13 of the only 16 Democrats in the Senate were bestowed with powerful committee chairmanships and that Hosemann was the lone Republican leader in Mississippi to fight the complete elimination of the state income tax.
Hosemann also pushed for a pay raise for lawmakers and killed bills to support term limits, restore the ballot-initiative process and establish a recall system to remove elected officials from office, among other things.
“He’s been working hard,” McDaniel said in an ongoing refrain that fired up the crowd, “but he’s been working hard for the wrong team.”
McDaniel also called out Hosemann for “doing nothing to push back against Joe Biden and his policies,” instead “letting Florida and Texas fight our fight.”
That’s not the way McDaniel will do things, he said.
“I’m here to lead proactively,” he said.
McDaniel also talked about the elephant in the room — and not just the one that was wearing the “RUN, CHRIS, RUN” baseball cap. He admitted to having “personality conflicts” with now-Gov. Tate Reeves in the past, but their problems have been mended over time. McDaniel endorsed Reeves in his run for governor four years ago after the two did some high-profile head-butting while Reeves was lieutenant governor and McDaniel was in the state Senate and running for U.S. Senate nine years ago.
“Tate has a conservative agenda, and (Hosemann) should support that instead of working against it,” McDaniel said.
The same has happened to many other “good, solid Republicans” who “have been blocked” by Hosemann.
McDaniel talked about the core principles of the party, rooted in a Reagan style of conservatism. The last governor like that was Kirk Fordice, who was the first post-Reconstruction Republican to hold that position in Mississippi.
Hosemann endorsed Democrat Ray Mabus then, and “he never endorsed Trump,” instead opting for moderate Mitt Romney.
“We’ve got a chance to change Mississippi,” McDaniel said. “It’s our time for choosing — do we want to be the party of Trump or DeSantis, or the party of Romney or Liz Cheney?”
McDaniel received raucous cheers when he said he plans to fight the “woke culture” in public schools and universities.
“It’s sad when you send them away, and they come back as little socialists,” he said. “Parents should be in control of their children’s lives. I’m not a co-parent with the government.”
If elected, McDaniel will establish a “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” he said.
He plans to push for lobbying reform and “push back” against Washington, D.C., to return to state sovereignty, which is “the core principle of federalism,” he said.
The primary question for voters is simple, McDaniel said. “Will you choose a conservative or a moderate?”
The battle is not about personalities, but principles, McDaniel emphasized.
“Can we save the country?” he asked. “We have to save the state first. I’m asking you to join me.”
After the announcement, Casey Phillips, senior adviser for the Hosemann for Lt. Governor Campaign, said, “After being rejected by Mississippians in three failed statewide campaigns, the least effective politician in the state with the largest ego is running again, this time for Lt. Governor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.