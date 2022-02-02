52-year-old left for dead under Union Falls bridge, investigators looking for suspect in brutal assault
A man who is very familiar to local law enforcement was the victim of a brutal assault over the weekend, and investigators are following up on the few clues they have in the case.
James “Scooter” Riser, 53, was bound, beaten and dumped under the Union Falls bridge Sunday afternoon, apparently left to die.
And that’s likely what would have happened if two fishermen hadn’t found him there around 4 p.m., Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter said. In another hour or so, it would have been dark, cold and little to no chance of being found before daylight the next morning in the rural location on Ovett-Moselle Road.
“If not for those guys, with the condition he was in, he probably wouldn’t have made it,” Carter said.
Riser was listed in critical condition in the ICU at Forrest General, unable to communicate, so Carter and other investigators were working to find information on the case.
Riser had just been arrested for a parole violations and released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center three days before he was found under the bridge.
Riser had also reported that he was the victim of a robbery at his residence in the Calhoun Community on Saturday night, and he was supposed to come give a statement at the JCSD on Monday morning.
“He said there was a knock at the door, he opened it and someone hit him in the face with a gun and took his money,” Carter said.
Riser went to the emergency room for treatment of those injuries, and reported the incident then, so getting him to give a statement on Monday was the standard way of handling a matter like that, Carter said. They did get the name of the suspect in that assault, and that was “definitely” a person of interest in the most recent assault, Carter said.
A week or so before that, Riser was accused of sending “inappropriate” messages to a 13-year-old girl, and her mother “popped him in the head” after discovering them. The messages didn’t rise to the level of being a crime, Carter said, and no one pursued charges of assault against the mother.
Those are just two of the possibilities that investigators were looking into, but it was later determined that they had solid alibis.
With a long history of drug and domestic violence arrests, Riser has served time in the state penitentiary and local jail, and he has plenty of people with long criminal histories he associates with who could be responsible or know who is. He was on parole for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of meth.
When the fishermen found Riser, his feet were tied with a phone-charger cord and his hands were tied with bungee cords. There were no signs of a struggle under the bridge, so it was believed that the beating happened elsewhere and Riser was dumped under the bridge.
Union Falls has long been known as a place for family fun, as a popular swimming hole, but also a place of daring, drunken dives off the bridge and a few drownings.
When the fishermen first saw Riser, they believed hewas dead, but when they got near him, he was making moaning and grunting noises, which is all he had been able to do with deputies and investigators through Wednesday.
“Regardless of his history, he’s the victim of a crime now, and we’re going to investigate and prosecute to the fullest extent, regardless of his past,” Carter said. “This is excessive. Vigilante justice doesn’t work. That’s why we have laws.”
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Carter at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.