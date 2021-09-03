A Shady Grove woman was being arrested on a charge for selling methamphetamine, and her boyfriend got hooked up, too, when he tried to stop deputies.
Michelle Stewart-Smith, 47, was charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon when deputies went to her residence on County Barn Road on Thursday afternoon, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Kevin Bowen, 35, was also arrested for obstructing arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to comply after he “actively tried to prevent our narcotics agents from affecting the arrest of Michelle Stewart-Smith on narcotics and weapon possession charges,” Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division said. “He has three charges himself now as a result of his ill-informed decision.”
Other charges may be pending against Bowen as the investigation proceeds.
“We continue to press the fight against those selling illegal narcotics in Jones County,” said Capt. Vince Williams, who heads the JCSD Criminal Investigations Division. “Heroin, meth, cocaine, fentanyl and other illegal narcotics dealers should be aware that we are actively seeking you out.”
