Longtime county school board president Lester Boyles will have a challenger on the ballot in the next election.
Nick Wooten, 43, of Ellisviille qualified in the circuit clerk’s office to run for the District 5 spot on the Jones County School Board against Boyles. Risher Caves will not be opposed for county attorney in the only other county race that will be on the ballot Nov. 8.
Jones County District Attorney Brad Thompson will be on the ballot for that office, but it’s a state race and qualifiers have to file paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office. That list has not been updated since June, according to that office’s website. Candidates had until Sept. 9 to qualify and voters had until Sept. 9 to register to participate in the Nov. 8 election.
Caves and Thompson are both running in special elections after being appointed to their positions. Thompson was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves to serve the final six months of longtime DA Tony Buckley’s term after he retired. Caves was then appointed by the Board of Supervisors to county attorney to replace Thompson.
Congressional races highlight the midterm election. There are some changes this year, Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks pointed out. Matthews, Shady Grove, Sharon and Sandersville precincts are now in Congressional District 3, and the remaining 33 precincts in Jones County are in Congressional District 4.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell beat longtime District 4 incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo in the Republican primary in June, and incumbent Rep. Michael Guest won the GOP primary in District 3.
On the Nov. 8 ballot, Ezell will face Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Johnson, and Guest will face Democrat Shuwaski Young.
