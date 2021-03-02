Investigators with the State Auditor’s Office were at a Jones County Supervisor’s business on Tuesday afternoon. At least three investigators from the state agency were at JC Beauty Supply, which is owned by Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys, and across Central Avenue from his Beat 5 barn.
A spokesman from Auditor Shad White’s office said he couldn’t confirm or deny any investigation, which is standard policy for that agency.
Former Laurel police officer Layne Bounds, who is now an investigator for the Auditor’s office, was one of the people at the scene, bringing items like laptops out of the business to a pickup that had a government-issued license plate.
Bounds was at the Board of Supervisors’ meeting in Ellisville on Monday morning, but Comegys didn’t attend. He participated in the meeting via teleconference.
His brother Stacy Comegys is the Ward 5 Laurel City Councilman and is challenging incumbent Johnny Magee for mayor in the Democratic primary.
Look for more information from the Leader-Call as it becomes available.
