Alabama fans have more than usual to criticize about their team, with the Crimson Tide suffering its first two-loss regular season since 2019, but former West Jones defensive lineman Byron Young is not one of them.
Young had the best performance of his college career with 11 tackles, two tackles for a loss, two sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in the Tide’s 30-24 win over Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford. Some of his biggest plays came at key times in the game.
“He’s a Mississippi guy, so he was fired up for the game,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. "But he played great, and he’s played great all year.”
While the award has not been announced yet, Young is one of the top candidates for SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.
“I think it’s just the same as every week,” Young told 247sports.com. “Just trying to execute the game plan, just trying to come out and play for the whole team and just trying to do my part. That’s all I was trying to do tonight.”
Look for more on Young’s Alabama career in upcoming issues of the LL-C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.