Jason “Frosty” Holmes was taken into custody in Perry County by several agencies, including the Jones County Sheriff’s Department SWAT and Narcotics team. Holmes is charged with one count of aggravated assault and kidnapping in the beating of James Riser, who was found tied up and dumped under the bridge at Union Falls. Holmes was arrested near Runnelstown on the Bogue Homa Creek.
Look for more details later online and in Thursday’s edition.
