Two brothers are believed to be behind a shooting that occurred outside the Cameron Center on Thursday night.
Devante Boyd, 25, and Dominic McDonald, 24, got into an altercation with the unidentified victim inside the Cameron Center, then left to wait on him to come outside, witnesses said. When the man left the Cameron Center, the brothers opened fire, striking him once in the abdomen and once in the leg while also shooting up a car that was parked nearby.
The victim managed to get across the road to a convenience store, where he was picked up by an ambulance and transported to South Central Regional Medical Center. He underwent surgery and is reportedly in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing and being led by Investigators Mark Evans and Brad Anderson of the Laurel Police Department.
LPD Chief Tommy Cox confirmed that the brothers identified by witnesses were being sought on charges of aggravated assault.
As of press time on Friday, no arrests had been made.
