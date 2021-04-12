A Jones County jury didn’t buy the defense of a Laurel man claiming self-defense in the brutal beating of a man who disrupted a party he was attending.
Dwayne Wilson, 46, was ordered to serve 12 years in prison after he was found guilty during a two-day trial in Jones County Circuit Court at South Central Place last week.
The jury — made up of six white women, three black women and two black men — deliberated for almost three hours before reaching the verdict.
“It just came down to credibility,” said Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette, who was prosecutor in the case.
Jurors saw Laurel police body-cam footage of victim Stacy Pierce lying at the intersection of 1st Avenue and 11th Street after he was beaten with a bat just before 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2019. He had a punctured lung, two broken arms, broken ribs, a fractured eye socket and had five teeth knocked out.
“He had significant injuries,” Sgt. John Stringer of the LPD testified. “At first, we thought he had been hit by a vehicle.”
Under cross examination by public defender John Piazza, Stringer testified that he had dealings with Pierce in the past. Pierce was known to drink too much and “made me work to get him in cuffs before,” but that incident didn’t reach the point of a resisting arrest charge, he testified.
“If someone is fleeing from an attacker, that makes them a victim,” Stringer said.
Party-goers at a nearby residence told police that Pierce had been there and was drunk, disrupting their gathering. It was said that he had a knife, but no weapon was recovered at the scene. No one there that night implicated Wilson in the beating. But he was later developed as a suspect, and jurors saw a video of him being interviewed by then-LPD Investigator Stephen Graesar and Investigator Michelle Howell.
Graesar, who is now with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, noted a knot that was on Wilson’s hand. Wilson told him that happened in an altercation the week before with someone who had “disrespected” his girlfriend. But he told investigators that he left the block party after Pierce had words with his girlfriend.
“It’s strange that you would leave if he had a knife and your girlfriend was still there … but you got into it with someone else the week before because they disrespected your girlfriend,” Graesar said. “That’s a hard sell.”
Howell was heard telling Wilson that he was “this close” to facing a murder charge with the severity of the injuries Pierce suffered.
Graesar said some witnesses said Pierce had a knife, so it could have been self-defense, but Wilson had to tell them that. Some witnesses said Pierce endured a “mob-style attack and crawled under a car to survive,” Graesar said.
Wilson eventually admitted to hitting Pierce with the bat once. When he took the witness stand in his own defense, he told the jury that he hit him twice because he was scared for his life. That was the first time Wilson claimed self-defense, Bisnette noted.
“He did not mention self-defense even when the investigator during the interview suggested it,” the prosecutor said.
The jury found the defendant guilty after deliberating through lunch. In an earlier motion hearing, Judge Dal Williamson ruled he would allow the jury to hear references to Pierce’s more recent run-ins with the law, but not an aggravated assault conviction that was more than 28 years earlier.
Williamson ordered Wilson to serve 12 years in prison followed by three years post-release supervision under the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
“This was a brutal beating that was not necessary,” the judge said before announcing the sentence. “The licks to (Pierce) were bad enough to bend that metal bat.”
It was a tough case for the prosecution, District Attorney Tony Buckley said.
“Dennis has this incredible knack of winning trials we think he will lose,” Buckley said.
