The last podcast for Buck Naked Truth co-host Robin “Buck” Torske may have served as the launching pad for the next phase of his final guest’s political career.
Tommy Parker, the longtime Superintendent of Education for the Jones County School District, said that he was “considering” a run for the state representative of House District 88 — the same seat Torske qualified to run for this week.
That revelation came at the end of an hour-long discussion about school policies and procedures on Tuesday afternoon — 24 hours before the qualifying deadline — after podcast co-host and Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski received a tip about Parker’s plans while the show was airing on Facebook Live.
Cegielski asked Parker if the tip was true, and the question appeared to catch the guest and the co-host off-guard.
“That’s something I am considering,” said Parker, who had been scheduled for weeks as the guest on Episode 48. “I haven’t made that decision at this point.”
Torske filed his qualifying papers at state Republican Party headquarters on Monday while he was in Jackson for state Sen. Chris McDaniel’s announcement that he was running for lieutenant governor. Parker filed his papers Wednesday morning, before the 6 p.m. deadline.
“I just got that tip in during the show, so this is interesting,” Cegielski said during the podcast.
After hearing Parker’s response, Torske said, “Well, that was interesting.”
McDaniel’s announcement that he was seeking statewide office set off some last-second shuffling in the scramble for seats in the Legislature. Rep. Robin Robinson pulled out of her House District 88 race and qualified for the Senate District 42 race that McDaniel has held for four terms. After she entered that race, local attorney Noel Rogers withdrew his name from that race.
Charles “Chuck” Blackwell has also qualified to run against Torske and Parker in the House District 88 race in the Republican primary. As of Wednesday morning, Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) was the only qualifier in House District 89.
Sen. Juan Barnett (D-Heidelberg) was the only qualifier in Senate District 34 and Rep. Omeria Scott (D-Laurel) was the only qualifier in House District 80.
In Jones County races, Colenia Ross qualified as a Republican to run against Greg “Red” Dickerson, Kim Knight and Scott Paxson in that party's primary for circuit clerk. Denis J. Borges and Thomas “Cliff” Prine Jr. qualified as Independents to run for that office as incumbent Concetta Brooks runs for chancery clerk to replace the retiring Bart Gavin.
Derrick Barber of Laurel jumped into the Beat 5 Supervisor race as an Independent to challenge incumbent Democrat Travares Comegys.
Qualifying concluded at 5 p.m. Wednesday, after the deadline for this print edition. A complete list of qualifiers will be published Saturday.
Primaries are set for Aug. 8, and the winners of those and Independents will meet in the general election on Nov. 7.
