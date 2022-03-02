Supervisors hear more about 2nd amendment, medical marijuana
The Board of Supervisors made it clear that they weren’t passing Buck Torske’s proposal to make Jones County a sanctuary for the Second Amendment on Tuesday, but they did call a special meeting to gather more information on that topic and the county’s future with medical marijuana.
Torske, who is founder of the Free State Citizens Action Union, followed up his previous presentation by picking up on the notion that passing a resolution to declare Jones County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary would merely be “symbolic.”
The ring on his left hand is a symbol of his marriage and the tattoos on his right hand are symbols of his service to the U.S. Navy and love of his country. The flag that the board and meeting attendees pledged allegiance to at the beginning of the meeting is also a symbol, he said.
“That flag is only a symbol of everything we live for,” so it’s not “meaningless,” he said. “All we’re asking is that you tell the people of Jones County that you’re behind them.”
Making the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary is a pledge that local officials will not participate in the unlawful seizure or inventory of firearms of local residents if ordered to do so by the federal government. Robert Breland, Davy Keith and Kevin West also urged the board to sign the resolution, and they noted that 27 counties had already signed similar resolutions.
Board President Johnny Burnett said that all of the supervisors support the Second Amendment and he pointed out that it would be the Jones County Sheriff’s Department — not supervisors — who would be called on to seize or county weapons, if federal or state law ever came to that.
“I’m appalled that this group thinks we’re not endorsing the Second Amendment,” Burnett said. “You’re asking us to go beyond the Second Amendment. Every man at this table supports it, and they’ve been conservative with your money and lowered taxes … now you’re here saying we need to do a little more. We swore on the holy Bible already.”
FSCAU members emphasized that they weren’t against the board or there to cause trouble. They just want reassurance that the board won’t participate in anything that infringes on their Constitutional right to the legal ownership and possession of firearms.
“I’m not a gun nut, I’m a gun owner, and I have them for protection,” Torske said.
West told supervisors that all of his fellow veterans he’d talked to wanted the board to pass the resolution. Some larger cities across the country are already prohibiting or seriously infringing upon the rights of “law-abiding citizens” to own firearms, he said.
“Does this statement put the county under duress?” Torske asked. ““Is there a problem with open-carry? Will signing this cut off federal grants to the sheriff’s department?”
Legally, the resolution would “have no effect,” board attorney Danielle Ashley said. “It sends a message.” The language of the resolution has the board “directing law enforcement to not enforce laws …. but the board doesn’t tell the sheriff how to run his office.”
Burnett said that there was “a whole page that goes beyond the Second Amendment” in the proposed resolution.
Torske and other supporters suggested that the board change the language to something they could support. Having more counties pass the measure could help the push for a state-wide resolution, supporters noted.
“We’re not an antagonistic group,” Torske said, “but we do believe symbolism matters.”
Breland added, “I don’t understand what y’all see in the proposal as negative.”
Burnett responded, “I love that y’all are standing up for what y’all believe in … we just have to look at the language and study it.”
Supervisor Larry Dykes agreed that no one on the board objects to the Second Amendment.
“If we were to vote right now, I would vote for it, not for political reasons … but because it’s best for Jones Countians,” he said. “I admire y’all for what you’re doing.”
Torske and others said they appreciated the board, too.
“Y’all do a great job,” he said.
As for the medical marijuana that was passed by the state Legislature this session, supervisors have until May 3 to decide whether to opt in or opt out to all or parts of the new law that govern the cultivation, processing and sale of the drug in unincorporated areas of the county. If they take no action, then all parts of the law will automatically “opt in,” Ashley said.
“There are already a lot of vendors out there — we just don’t know about them all,” Dykes joked.
Last week, supervisors heard a proposal from someone who was wanting to open a facility for the cultivation of the product. Opting out wouldn’t make medical marijuana illegal to use or possess in the county, but it would prohibit any of the facilities to locate here.
There was some discussion about the possibility of opening the county to cultivation and processing facilities, but not dispensaries, which are better suited for municipalities that will collect sales tax.
“Dispensaries will not want to be in rural areas anyway,” Supervisor Travares Comegys said.
Burnett said, “As a Christian, I can’t vote for it to be in the county — not any of it.”
Ashley asked Sheriff Joe Berlin if he foresees any security issues with the facilities. He said he didn’t. State regulations call for the facilities to be indoors and secure, surrounded by surveillance cameras. The state will, however, need to have its own division to regulate the companies “because we don’t have the time and manpower to do it,” Berlin said.
The state is “passing the buck on everything,” Burnett said, referring to unfunded mandates on local governments.
They all had concerns about legalization leading to more impaired drivers on the road.
“They do that now on heroin and pain pills,” Supervisor Phil Dickerson said. “The key word is ‘medical.’”
Forrest County has already approved it, and if other surrounding counties do, too, “it’ll be here
anyway,” Dickerson said.
Burnett said the board will “gather details” and make a decision before the deadline.
The board also addressed an issue that has come to their attention from the Jones County Tax Assessor’s Office. A misplaced decimal point on a 2020 state report created some confusion — showing that the county’s property-tax revenue skyrocketed to $270 million-plus instead of the actual $2.7 million that it should have been, Burnett said.
The error was discovered by current Tax Collector Tina Gatlin Byrd, who was at the meeting with longtime predecessor Ramona Blackledge, and they have been working with the state Auditor’s Office on the matter. Blackledge said some “misinformation” had been spread about the discovery and she told the board she would answer any questions they had.
“It’s all been corrected and they’re working to adjust it,” Burnett told reporters at the meeting. “There was nothing illegal or out of line. Tina caught it and got it corrected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.