DA who served record five terms says office is in good hands
The walls are bare. The photos and other personal items that adorned the shelves are gone. But there were still files on the desk that District Attorney Tony Buckley has occupied for almost 20 years, even though it was only three days before his retirement becomes official.
“I’m doing one more grand jury,” Buckley said with a smile. “That’s one of the good sides of the job.”
He was getting ready to present about 10 new cases to the panel of grand jurors on Thursday, then bid them farewell on his final day. Newly appointed DA Brad Thompson took the reins Friday.
“I’ve had 38 grand juries,” Buckley said. “You get to know them over time. Each one has its own personality. It’s amazing how everyone seems to know someone involved in the cases. They can be a wealth of information. I’m going to miss those.”
There are things that he won’t miss, though. The constant consequential decisions. Crime-lab backlogs and turnover. The whims of jurors. The loss of humanity that can come with dealing with career criminals day in and day out.
“The bottom line is, I’m burned out,” he said.
And he also catches himself questioning the motives of people he sees out and about. He credits his wife Michelle for helping to reel him in from that kind of thinking.
“I’ve become very cynical,” he admitted. “I need to find the human side in people again.”
He also needs to — and he chuckles at himself for “sounding like a hippie” before saying it — take a year or so to “find myself.”
There will be no practicing law during that time. No coaching soccer either. Both are passions of his that can be stressful in their own ways.
“I’m going to learn how to be bored, then decide what the next phase will be,” he said. “Right now, I’ve got to decompress.”
Two recent high-profile cases made him confident he could leave the office in good conscience. Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin got a conviction of Adam Mills for a gruesome murder, and ADA Katie Sumrall got a conviction of Lindin Ellzey in a retrial for child molestation.
“I just sat there, and they handled everything,” Buckley said, smiling like a proud father. “I said to myself, ‘They’re fine. They don’t need me. They just handled the biggest, nastiest cases … difficult, complex cases … and came through with flying colors.’”
Buckley, an only child, is looking forward to flying home to England to see his mum. That’s about the only plan he’s made for the days following his retirement.
“I haven’t seen her in two-and-a-half years,” he said, citing COVID restrictions for flights abroad, “and I really need to see her. She’s aging. But with this job, it’s tough to take time off.”
Buckley grew up in Sheffield, England, then crossed the pond to study at the University of Tennessee before enrolling in Mississippi College School of Law. He met the former Michelle Blackwell and married her, and that’s how he wound up in The Free State.
“If you marry a girl from Mississippi, you have to live within one mile of her mother,” Buckley said with a chuckle.
She taught at West Jones, and their three children — all grown now — graduated from there. They have one grandchild, Ava, who turns 1 in September, and she will be getting more attention from her grandparents in the immediate future, too.
Buckley, who turns 57 next month, got his start in local law as a public defender in 1994 and stayed there for nearly 10 years. He became head of the department, and he and fellow public defender J. Ronald Parrish also went into private practice together.
Buckley decided to run for DA in 2003, unseated incumbent Grant Hedgepeth and took over in 2004. His career came full circle, with him often prosecuting people he had been defending in previous years.
“One attorney said that I’d never make it,” he said, referring to his thick British accent, which has been seasoned with a Southern drawl over time. “I was very thankful that I won the election, not just being from another county, but from another country. I never took that for granted.”
He went on to be elected DA a record five times — and only had an opponent once, in his second run.
“I attribute that to having good help,” he said. “Jones Countians will vote you out if you don’t do a good job. They knew we could handle a case from A to Z.”
Asked to assess himself, Buckley said, “I’m a pretty good trial lawyer, not a great administrator.”
That confident courtroom presence doesn’t come naturally, he said, admitting, “I’m actually pretty introverted, personality-wise.”
Though it was Buckley’s name on the ballot and the office, he was secure enough to let his assistants shine. Parrish, in particular, was often in the spotlight with colorful quips and sharp criticism of defendants, lawmakers and even state Supreme Court justices.
“I realized he was a pit bull,” Buckley said, “and that’s not a bad thing.
“Sometimes, I had to do damage control. I’d get phone calls,” he said, laughing. “Ronnie would ruffle some feathers, and I’d have to smooth them over. But he’s a great trial lawyer and character.”
The pair were like “oil and water” with their approaches and backgrounds, “but it worked,” Buckley said. “We could try a case together tomorrow if we needed to. That might be fun to do again one day.”
But Buckley isn’t thinking about trying any new cases in the near future. He doesn’t know his prosecution numbers or percentages. The office reviews an average of 500 cases per year and he knows he’s “sent hundreds of people to prison” over the last 19-plus years.
“It’s never been personal to me,” he said. “To be a good trial lawyer, you have to be able to drink a cup of coffee with opposing counsel and let it go. If you harbor grudges, it will eat you alive.”
There have been some frustrations, from the two-plus year pathology lab backlog that has delayed murder cases to the “catch-and-release” practices at the Mississippi Department of Corrections because of funding cuts to a nationwide backlash against law enforcement that “spilled over into local jury trials,” he said.
All of those appear to be “swinging back in the other direction and getting better,” he added.
There are some “notorious names” out there — people who have been committing the same crimes for the 30 years he’s been practicing law here, he said.
“Some of them, you can’t help but like,” Buckley said. “They would stop and help me change a tire even though I convicted them. That’s the South for you. They’re not all evil … but there is evil out there.”
Buckley coached select soccer teams for years and has been credited for boosting the level of play across the county. A decade ago, girls who had played for him led their respective high school teams — Laurel Christian, Northeast Jones and West Jones — to state championships. He also helped coach prep teams at South Jones and WJ in recent years.
Office staffers Sherryl Hayes and Deborah Warren have been with him the whole time he’s served, and he expressed appreciation for them and all of the ADAs and investigators who have served alongside him over the years. Sumrall is the daughter of his longtime ADA Dennis Bisnette, who retired last year.
Martin has known him longer than anyone else in the office.
“We met 30 years ago when I was working at the DA’s office for Jeannene (Pacific) and was in college and he was interning up here and was in law school,” she said. “He’s been a great boss and taught me a lot.”
Bisnette agreed, saying it was a pleasure working with him — and it was even enjoyable working against him before he was DA.
“I think he has done a great job,” he said. “I am sure some cases have not turned out as he would wish, but that is just the nature of such a difficult job.”
The office will be in good hands with Thompson at the helm, Buckley said. He has faced his successor numerous times as a public defender and a hired defense attorney over the years. Thompson was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves to fill the remaining half-year of Buckley’s fifth term. He will be on the ballot in a special election in November.
