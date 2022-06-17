Thompson taking reins; special election Nov. 8
Longtime Jones County District Attorney Tony Buckley is retiring, and Brad Thompson has been appointed to fill that role until a special election that’s been set for November.
That’s the order of Gov. Tate Reeves, who filed the proclamation in the Jones County Circuit Clerk’s Office. Secretary of State Michael Watson set a special election for the position for Nov. 8, which is when midterm elections are already set. Candidates have until Sept. 9 to qualify with the state to run for the office. Thompson, who is now county attorney after serving several years as a court-appointed public defender, was appointed by Reeves to serve out the remainder of Buckley’s fifth term after the DA’s retirement becomes effective on June 30.
The appointment comes as no surprise to court officials, as there have been hints about Buckley retiring going into the end of his fifth term, his 19th year to hold the job.
Several weeks ago during a motion hearing, new Assistant District Attorney Katie Sumrall made a reference to the fact that he wouldn’t be in office beyond June, which was a fact that was a consideration in that particular case.
Judge Dal Williamson smiled, looked at Buckley and asked, “Do you have an announcement to make?”
Buckley chuckled and said, “Yes, your honor ... Katie is fired.”
Thompson has long been considered the favorite to be appointed to finish out Buckley’s fifth term, and he is expected to be on the ballot in November. He was appointed county attorney after Wayne Thompson (no relation) was appointed county judge to replace Gaylon Harper.
