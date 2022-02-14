Laurel couple married 60 years, through sicknesses and health
Bud and Ethel “Snooky” Nicholson would say their story is not interesting or special, but the couple who wed when they were teenagers have been married for almost 60 years.
“We’ve had a wonderful life,” said Snooky. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Snooky, a name she got from her Polish grandmother, met Bud in the sugar aisle of the A&P grocery store when she was just 15. They got special permission from their parents to wed when Snooky was just 16, about to turn 17, on May 18, 1962.
What Bud loves most about Snooky is her. What Snooky loves most about Bud is him. Both said they loved everything about each other … even when they didn’t like each other some days.
“I loved her from the moment I met her,” Bud said. “And I still love her.”
The couple have two children, David and Nancy, but suffered the loss of their first child, Inga Lynn, the year after their marriage. The couple weathered many trials together. Snooky was a homemaker and mother and Bud worked for Coca-Cola for nearly 40 years before retiring.
“We cared for my mother and his parents when they got cancer,” Snooky said.
Last year, Bud was diagnosed with leukemia, and Snooky said it was “like a gut punch.”
“He was diagnosed with advanced-stage leukemia after we went for a six-month checkup,” Snooky said. “The doctor found that his white blood count was low and sent us to an oncologist. We didn’t think that was what we were dealing with.”
The chemotherapy treatments wipe Bud out, and it’s hard to deal with, as he is 79 years old, Snooky said.
“But we are there for each other and deal with it,” Snooky said. “We are blessed every day. Never give up hope.”
When he was diagnosed with cancer, the doctors told him he might make it to Thanksgiving, he would not be here for Christmas.
He told the doctors, “You don’t know that, only the Lord knows that.”
And Bud is still here.
That was not the first time illness had shaken their marriage. In 2013, Snooky suffered three heart attacks in three days with Bud by her side at the hospital. At one point, the doctors told Bud that they had lost her. Her heart had stopped on the operating table, and doctors declared her dead for 19 minutes. But suddenly, Snooky’s heart started back. This was the saddest moment in Bud’s life, he said.
“We fought it for six or seven weeks in Forrest General Hospital,” Bud said.
That’s where Snooky found the Lord, Bud said. She had always had a relationship with Christ, but she really became strengthened in her faith after her heart gave out. Bud took off of work to care for her while she recovered. And in turn, she now cares for him as he undergoes chemotherapy. Bud also recently went through a bout of COVID, but he is recovering.
What makes a long-lasting marriage work is “being there for each other,” Snooky said.
“Being there for each other and loving each other is important. We’ve had a good life and focused on our family.”
Snooky said she’s not sure how much longer they will have each other, but she is thankful for every day they’ve had together so far.
“We’ve had a blessed life,” she said.
