Board OKs bud, passes on Buck
Growing grass and banning the burning of it were the top two topics in the Jones County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Monday morning in Ellisville.
They approved the cultivation of medical marijuana in the county, but they still didn’t pull the trigger on making the Free State a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Derrick Mackmer made a second presentation to supervisors, saying that his business plan to open a growing facility on his property outside of Ellisville would be affected by their decision. Board President Johnny Burnett said the board was “looking into it to see what’s in the best interests of Jones County.”
Mackmer said, “I’m just waiting on a yes so I can order supplies and start construction here, or if I’m going to have to move to Forrest County.”
At the end of the meeting, Beat 4 Supervisor David Scruggs brought it back up, saying, “Let’s vote, so (Mackmer) can get started.”
Supervisor Larry Dykes agreed, pointing out that Laurel and Hattiesburg will have dispensaries and, since they’re municipalities, they’ll collect sales tax. The county will collect property tax on cultivation and processing facilities, if the board doesn’t opt out of allowing the latter.
All counties will automatically opt in for all aspects of the business if they don’t explicitly opt out by May 3, according to the state law that was passed in the most recent Legislative Session.
Scruggs’ motion was to opt in to cultivation — or, more precisely, to note that the board doesn’t plan to opt out of it — while supervisors check the rules and regulations of the other parts of the business.
“Can’t we just vote on growing it now?” Scruggs asked.
Supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of that, with Burnett casting the dissenting vote.
At a special meeting last week, he said, “As a Christian, I can’t vote for it to be in the county — not any of it.”
It’s not likely that the county will be overrun with facilities because of the costs, Dykes said. Dispensaries will cost a minimum of $40,000 in application and permit fees the first year, then $25,000 per year after that. A processing facility requires an investment of a minimum of $250,000 for extraction equipment and his cultivation facility — which has to be indoors, secure and approved by the state — is going to require a $150,000 investment, Mackmer said. A transport license is $7,500 a year, he said.
“I expect less than 10 facilities in Jones County to operate because of the costs,” Mackmer said.
Mackmer thanked supervisors and invited them to visit his facility in December, which is when he hopes to have it up and running.
In another similar matter, the board agreed to pay for grass sod that’s been placed on the lawn of the Jones County courthouse in Laurel in recent days. The cost was $1,450 to Pro Grade Sod & Stone in Hattiesburg and inmate labor from the Jones County Circuit Court Community Service program did the work.
The board also made note that the county is under a burn ban for the next two weeks because of wildfire conditions and because local volunteer fire departments responded to dozens of calls across the county last week, especially Friday and Saturday, Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks said.
The Free State Citizens Action Union founder Buck Torske made a third presentation to supervisors, asking them to make Jones County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” The resolution states that the board won’t assist the federal government with the unlawful seizure or inventory of firearms owned by law-abiding residents. A total of 27 Mississippi counties have passed similar resolutions.
“I haven’t heard a distinct objection,” Torske said in a brief statement. “We’ve always relied on you to do what’s best for us. It’s the right thing to do at the right time in the right place.”
Burnett has emphasized that every board member is pro-Second Amendment.
“We will be working on getting this resolved,” he said, “but I can’t give you an exact date.”
No one made a motion on the resolution.
Torske said he appreciated their consideration, then joked, “at $4.25 a gallon, these trips to the courthouse are starting to add up.”
In other business, the board approved:
• The reimbursement of $25,000 from Pat Harrison Waterway District for a $46,000 repair on Dairy Road;
• Travel for Jones County constables to Gulfport for an annual convention and training seminar in June;
• A donation of $1,000 to the Northeast Jones softball program (from Supervisors Phil Dickerson, Burnett and Dykes), and Comegys and Scruggs donated $500 to Oak Grove student Izzy Karns (an Ellisville resident whose mother teaches at Oak Grove), who is participating in Miss High School America.
