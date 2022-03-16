A teen took a bullet in his toboggan instead of his noggin in a shooting at Brown Circle Apartments in the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday.
Three school-age teenagers on spring break — believed to be 16 to 17 years old — got into an altercation outside one of the apartments around 2:30 a.m., and before it was over, shots were fired. One of the teens took a bullet to the shoulder area and another teen had a bullet graze his skull, leaving a hole in the blood-stained toboggan he was wearing at the time. Both were transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment. A lone suspect is being sought for both shootings.
“That was something … he’s fortunate to be alive,” Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said after seeing the hole in the young man’s headwear.
Investigator Mitch Blakeney is working the case, and “an arrest is imminent,” Cox said.
Local schoolchildren started spring break Monday. It’s believed that the teens were having an argument over marijuana, sources with knowledge of the case said.
“This is just another example of the old saying that nothing good happens after midnight,” Cox said.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.